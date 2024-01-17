Citigroup Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $36.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

G stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 270,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.