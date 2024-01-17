Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

