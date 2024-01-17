CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 961 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $118,827,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.