CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 796 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

