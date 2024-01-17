CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 60 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $385.04 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

