CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE:CXF opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.17. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.88.

