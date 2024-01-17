Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 483,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 153,120 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

