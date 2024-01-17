Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.48

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.48 and last traded at $231.02, with a volume of 118380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

