Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.82. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

