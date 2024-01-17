China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32,000 Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMLX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -776.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.78. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

