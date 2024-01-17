China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

