China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28,000 Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Geron Profile

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

