China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,662 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of -0.18. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

