China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 997 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,646,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 405,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $332,425. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.