China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares changing hands.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)
China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.
