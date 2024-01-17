Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 36,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.10. 2,080,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

