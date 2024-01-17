Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$186.04 million during the quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Prologis stock: Here’s why the market is willing to overpay
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Medtronic receives FDA approval for deep brain stimulation system
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- UnitedHealth’s rising premiums could cushion stubborn inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.