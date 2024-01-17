Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 63,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 75,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

