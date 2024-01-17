Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $547,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 736.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118,824 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,269,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,703,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.