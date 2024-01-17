ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. ChampionX comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.14% of ChampionX worth $148,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,575. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

