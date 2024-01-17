Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Century Casinos Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 41,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Century Casinos has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.63.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

