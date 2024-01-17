Centurion Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 486,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.94. 2,670,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

