Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 171,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,515,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,108,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.