Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,991,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $5,464,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $428.14 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.91 and its 200-day moving average is $403.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $401.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

