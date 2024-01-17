Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.