Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

