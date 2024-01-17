CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.14.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

