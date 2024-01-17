Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,122.23

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,122.23 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($15.59). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,187 ($15.10), with a volume of 248,641 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.5 %

About Carnival Co. &

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.58.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.