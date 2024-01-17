CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2,311.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after acquiring an additional 578,622 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 418,078 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.