Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

CGBD opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.63%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

