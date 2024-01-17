Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Credit Income Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.