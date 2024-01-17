Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,346. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $49,809.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,809.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 32,147 shares of company stock valued at $249,306 over the last quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

