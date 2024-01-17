Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Raises Dividend to GBX 16 Per Share

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cardiff Property Stock Performance
Shares of LON CDFF opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,345.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,412.54. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,480 ($31.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 16.78.
About Cardiff Property
