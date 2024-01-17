Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cardiff Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON CDFF opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,345.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,412.54. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 2,200 ($27.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,480 ($31.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 16.78.

About Cardiff Property

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

