Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The business had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.

