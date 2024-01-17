CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,081,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 4,989,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.9 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
