CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,081,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 4,989,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.9 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

