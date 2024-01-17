Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.90). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.17) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.10).

JSPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 4,948,741.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

