Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 327,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

