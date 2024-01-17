Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $53,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

