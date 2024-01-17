Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 44,499 shares.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Canagold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.