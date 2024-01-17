Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

