Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Camtek Price Performance
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Camtek
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.