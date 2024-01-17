Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

