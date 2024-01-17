California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

California BanCorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CALB. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALB

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.