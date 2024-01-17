California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
California BanCorp Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CALB. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
