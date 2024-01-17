Cahill Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.1% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

