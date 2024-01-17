CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.35

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.35 and traded as low as C$28.11. CAE shares last traded at C$28.48, with a volume of 73,358 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.38.

The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.4389371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

