Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

BFST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

