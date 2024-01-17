Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $4.45

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in trivago during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

