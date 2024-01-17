Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $176.04

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

