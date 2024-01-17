Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $38.60

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,876 shares of company stock worth $1,839,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Q2 by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Up 0.0 %

Q2 stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.