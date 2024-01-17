Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $26.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,996,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

