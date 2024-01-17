Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $248.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

ASR opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $314.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $5.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

