Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $182.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

